Teagasc introduces regular forestry advisory clinics for Co Leitrim

Teagasc will introduce regular nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics throughout 2017 to facilitate as many farmers and other landowners as possible. The first series of these clinics will take place between January 9 and 19, promoting the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

The free one-to-one Forestry Advisory Clinic in Leitrim will be held in the Teagasc office in Mohill on Thursday, January 12. Prior booking is essential. Contact the Teagasc office in Mohill on 071-9631076 to book your consultation. Please bring maps and other relevant information.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

- Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

- Available grants and premiums

- Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

- How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

- How to apply and get the job done right first time

- Harvesting and timber sales



The forestry programme also offers landowners, who are not farming, the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers. These forestry clinics provide an ideal setting in which to discuss their particular situation.

Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.

Prior booking of a one to one forestry consultation is essential: contact the Teagasc office in Mohill on 071-9631076 to make your appointment. Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions.