Important meeting for Leitrim farmers

An important regional IFA meeting is being held in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon at 8.30pm on Monday, January 9.



The public meeting is being held to discuss the review of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC).

All farmers in the region are invited to attend to discuss and ask questions about he review. Locals TDs from the region will be in attendance.



IFA President, Joe Healy said, “ANC payments represent a significant support for up to 95,000 farmers who farm in some of the most difficult conditions. This must be recognised by European and national politicians. Every effort must be made to protect the already designated areas and to restore payments to farmers to their pre-2009 levels when Budget cutbacks were made.”