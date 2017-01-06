Leitrim farmers get set for Macra na Feirme and Aurivo Silage Awards and Information Night.

Over the last number of months Macra na Feirme in the Northwest region has been running a Silagecompetition in association with Aurivo Co Op.The competition was open to Macra na Feirme young farmer members and a huge number of entries were received from young farmers across Leitrim.

Samples were tested by Aurivo in their testing Laboratory. Entrants were contacted by Aurivo farm commercial specialists / nutritionists with their results and receive any nutrition advice that they required based on their silage sample results.

The presentation night, where the winners will receive their awards will take place in conjunction with a young farmer information meeting, on Monday 9th January 2017 at 8pm in the Sligo Park Hotel, Sligo Town. Presentations will be given on the night by Aurivo nutritionists and commercial farm specialists who will speak about the silage results as well as give young farmers practical tips for producing quality silage in 2017.

On the night the young farmers with the top silage samples will be interviewed by a judging panel and the winner will be announced. Judging will be based on the young farmers silage sample result but also on the young farmers farming methods. First prize will be a specially commissioned trophy and a grass measuring plate meter. Second and Third prizes will be a specially commissioned trophies and 1Tn of Nutrias animal feed.

Young farmer and competition entrant who attends the young farmer information meeting will be entered into a generous free raffle on the night for prizes sponsored by Nutrias / Homeland. All young farmers are welcome to attend.

Speaking at the announcement of the awards and information night Macra na Feirme National President Sean Finan said "Its very important that young farmers know the quality of their feed that they are feeding to ensure that it returns in term of animal performance. This competition aimed to encourage young farmers to get their silage tested and use the result to make management decisions in terms of their feeding regime"

Also speaking in advance of the awards and information night Stephen Blewitt Aurivo General Business Manager Agribusiness said "Aurivo Farm Commercial Specialist and Nutrition team look forward to meeting young farmers for an enjoyable and information packed evening. All attendees can be assured of receiving up to date technical advice on all modern farming practices including how to make the most of your silageand reduce your input costs on fertiliser and concentrate feed”