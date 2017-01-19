2017 BDGP selection data and tags now available

IFA National Livestock Chairperson, Angus Woods, has welcomed the positive response from ICBF to the IFA request to make selection data and tags under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) available early to suckler farmers in the scheme this year.

Mr Woods told the Leitrim Observer that this is essential to enable suckler farmers to make early decisions and allow them to collect the necessary samples under the scheme before cattle go to grass.

ICBF is beginning the process of issuing genotype tags and aim to have most tags out to farmers between February and April. In addition ICBF is sending out a list of animals selected for genotyping and farmers can select different animals of their choosing on the ICBF website.

Mr Woods said farmers need to be given more time beyond January 22 to pick different animals.

The IFA Livestock Chairman said farmers can postpone genotyping selection until April 2 in cases where they want more newborn calves from 2017 to be included. In these cases farmers will receive their tags after April 18 this year.