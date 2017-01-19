Leitrim TD says atypical BSE case is not a cause for outbreak concern

Deputy Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin spokesman on Agriculture, has stressed there is no risk to public health following confirmation that a case of Atypical BSE has been identified in a cow in Galway.

The announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine was in an animal which was 18 years old and was identified through its surveillance of ‘fallen’ animals (died on farm) at knackeries.

"The Department has said that there is no risk to public health as comprehensive public health controls are in place. I believe that there is no need to be concerned that this case will create an outbreak," said Deputy Kenny.

“In these cases, the animal carcass will not enter the food chain but will be incinerated. The Department also announced that the disclosure of this case “does not have any impact of Ireland’s current OIE (World Organisation for Animal Health) BSE ‘controlled risk’ status or trade status.

“This is a case of Atypical BSE which, unlike the Classical BSE which was what we saw in the 1980s, is thought to happen spontaneously. There were three cases of Atypical BSE in Ireland from 2003 to 2015, compared to 145 cases of classical BSE. As BSE does not transfer horizontally from animal to animal, there is no risk to other animals from this case.”