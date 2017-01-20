Minister Creed must make executive decision on GLAS payments

ICSA Rural Development Chairperson, Seamus Sherlock, is calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Creed, Michael Creed to make an executive decision and pay all GLAS recipients 85% of their payment immediately.

Speaking as thousands of farmers continue to wait for payment Mr Sherlock said “Over the last number of days the Minister has spoken of various IT issues that are affecting payments. If these issues exist, it has nothing to do with farmers as all eligible applicants have successfully completed their tasks to qualify.

"Farmers kept to their side of the bargain and now the Minister must do the same. Our members need payment now, not more excuses.”