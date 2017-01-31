Minister extends theclosing date for new €25m Sheep Welfare Scheme

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today announced an extension of the closing date for the receipt of applications under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The closing date for applications for the scheme will now be Friday, February 3, 2017.

The Minister urged any eligible sheep farmers yet to apply for the scheme to do so by the end of the week, stating “the extension of the application deadline for the Sheep Welfare Scheme will allow as many applicants as possible avail of the €10 per ewe payment for farmers undertaking actions which make a positive contribution to flock welfare”.