Leitrim farmers can now submit 2017 Nitrates Derogation applications on-line

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD, today announced that 2017 Nitrates Derogation applications can now be submitted on-line.

Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility.

The Minister outlined, "The Nitrates Derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, subject to certain conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive."

The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers. Almost 7,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2016. The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties. Farmers can also remain compliant with the Regulations by managing their livestock numbers, exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure or renting additional land.

The closing date for applications is March 31, 2017