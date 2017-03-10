Farmers are concerned over lack of progress as flooding returns

IFA Flood Project Team Chairperson, Padraic Joyce, has expressed serious concern over the lack of progress in dealing with flooding problems along the River Shannon.

Recent heavy rainfall has led to the flooding of land and roadways adjacent to the river and its tributaries.

“Over the past three or four months, there was ample opportunity to undertake remedial works. This hasn’t happened and OPW Minister Sean Canney must now take urgent action," insisted Mr Joyce.

He went on to say that, in the absence of a single authority in the Shannon region, it is important that agencies such as the ESB and Waterways Ireland play their part in controlling water levels to reduce damage to land and property, including farmyards.

The IFA Chairperson noted "it’s over 12 months since the last period of prolonged flooding. Farmers are very disappointed that they don’t see any progress in the works that were promised."