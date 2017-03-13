Countdown continues to 70th anniversary of Macra in Leitrim

The countdown to Leitrim's 70th Anniversary celebration of all things Macra continues this week. To help get people into the spirit of the event we are posting yet another image from the Macra na Feirme archives.

This week it features an image from a Macra Ladies night out in the late 1980s. Do you see any familiar faces?

Leitrim Macra's 70th reunion takes place on April 1, this year in Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo. All are welcome to come along and mark this very special occasion. To book your tickets for the night phone 086 164 9172.