Strong rise in cattle prices as supply tightens

IFA National Livestock Chairperson, Angus Woods, has said cattle prices are rising strongly as numbers tighten and factories are finding it very difficult to get numbers,

“The base price for heifers has moved up to €4.05/4.10/kg and top base prices of €4.15/4.20/kg have been paid this week," he told the Leitrim Observer.

Mr Woods said factories are having to pay up to 10c/kg above the going prices in places in order to get stock. In addition, he said the quoted prices have increased all round. He said the base price for steers has moved up to €3.90/3.95/kg with reports of farmers not parting with stock at less than €4.00/kg.

In addition, the IFA livestock leader said R and U grade bulls are making €4.00/kg. On cows, he said there is a significant jump in prices with P grade cows making up to €3.30/kg.

Last week's kill was down to 31,727 head of which 451 were calves.

The IFA Livestock leader said the officially recorded Department of Agriculture prices for week ending March 19th show that the average R=3= steer price was €3.94/kg and some factories paid an average of €4.00/kg for this grade. On heifers he said the average paid price was €4.06/kg and some plants paid an average of €4.10 for R=3= heifers.

Live exports

On live exports Angus Woods said the trade is going well with 9,622 head exported for the week ending March 19th. He said calves continue to dominate the trade with 8,635 head of calves exported while 548 head of adult cattle were exported and 236 and 203 head of weanlings and stores were exported respectively.

The Netherlands, Spain and Belgium are driving the trade. 3,991 head of cattle were exported to the Netherlands, 2,975 to Spain, 1,105 to Belgium, 575 to Italy, 526 to Northern Ireland, 304 to France, 87 to Great Britain and 59 to Romania.