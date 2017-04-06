Strong cattle prices this week

Cattle prices are rising strongly with the base for steers at €4/kg and €4.10/kg for heifers, and top base prices of €4.15/€4.18 paid in deals with additional benefits on transport and clipping. Young bulls are making €4.05 flat for Us and Rs

IFA National Livestock Chairperson, Angus Woods, said supplies have tightened up considerably over the last two weeks with the kill down to 30,340 head. He said agents and factories are finding it very difficult to get adequate supplies of cattle to meet strong demand noting: “Feeders need to dig in hard and demand more at this time. Prices of 5c to 15c/kg above quoted prices are being offered and paid at this time to get stock.”

We had the highest weekly live export figure for the year at 11,627 head last week. Calves continue to dominate the trade with 9,808 head exported, while 763 weanlings, 597 adult cattle and 459 stores were also exported. The Netherlands, Spain and, to a lesser extent, Turkey are driving the trade. 5,176 calves were exported to the Netherlands and 3,088 to Spain. 870 head went to Italy, 791 to Turkey, 634 to Northern Ireland and 563 calves to Belgium.