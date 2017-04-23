IFA to host Brexit event tomorrow

Tomorrow, April 24, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will be hosting a major event: "Brexit: The Imperatives for Irish Farmers and the Agri-Food Sector".



The event will bring together political leaders at Irish and EU level, as well as key stakeholders in the Irish farming and food sector, who will set out the critical areas for Ireland in the negotiations and what must be delivered to secure the interests of the farming and agri-food sector in the years ahead.

It is being held at Goffs in Kill, Co. Kildare.

The event is set to get underway at 10am.