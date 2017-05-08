Co Leitrim Deputy calls for GLAS planting flexibility due to shortages

Sinn Féin’s Agriculture Spokesperson, Martin Kenny TD, has called on the Minister for Agriculture to extend the period, under GLAS, that farmers are allowed to complete planting and coppicing of hedgerows.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer this morning, Deputy Kenny said: “Farmers are having difficulty finding sufficient hedges and trees to fulfil their GLAS planting requirements.

“I have no doubt that suppliers are doing their utmost to meet the needs of farmers at this time, but I am calling for some flexibility on the Minister’s part to allow GLAS participants time to complete their planting.”