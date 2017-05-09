ICSA to host Knowledge Transfer reseeding demonstration

ICSA is hosting Knowledge Transfer Reseeding Demo on the farm of Dan Lynam, Templeoran South, Tyrellspass, Co. Westmeath on this Friday, May 12 from 5pm-7pm.

Guest speakers on the evening will be:

- Dr Mary McEvoy – Germinal

- David Webster – Teagasc

- Chris Maughan – TP Whelehan

- Emer Kearney – IAS Laboratories

The event will include presentations on:

-Best practice in reseeding

-Grass seed varieties

-Pasture profit index

-Economics of reseeding

-Soil testing – pH,P,K and lime requirements

-Spray choices before and after reseeding

A variety of reseeding methods will be on display including, ploughing, one-pass, discing, and direct reseeding e.g. Guttler. A live demonstration with each method will take place.

Knowledge Transfer Registration: 4.45pm-5.45pm.

The event is free and all farmers are invited to attend.

Just off M6, Exit 4 (signposted for Mullingar/Tyrellspass). Adjacent to N52 road to Mullingar.

This event is organised in association with Germinal.