Deadline extension for completion of meetings and Farm Improvement Plan in Knowledge Transfer Groups

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced that the original May 31 deadline for completion of meetings and Farm Improvement Plan in Knowledge Transfer Groups will be extended until July 31, 2017.

Minister Creed commented “the extension will allow advisors and planners additional time to interact with farmers on a one to one basis to finalise actions required under the Scheme. It will also enable vets to complete Animal Health Measures with farmer participants”.

The Knowledge Transfer Programme is funded under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 and involves group interaction complemented by one to one advice across a range of sectors. Funding of €100m is allocated under the RDP for Knowledge Transfer Groups across the dairy, beef, equine, sheep, tillage and poultry sectors. Almost 20,000 farmers in 1200 Knowledge Transfer Groups have attended meetings and approved Knowledge Transfer events which, together with a tailored Farm Improvement Plan, will support farmers in addressing a range of competitiveness and sustainability challenges facing the sector.

Minister Creed added “At a busy time for both farmers and advisors, this extension will enable them to take advantage of extra time to finalise actions for their Knowledge Transfer Groups and to build on the excellent work carried out to date under the scheme. In turn, this helps farmers derive the most benefit from the Knowledge Transfer Programme.”