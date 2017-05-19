Lamb trade stronger this week says IFA

IFA National Sheep Chairperson, John Lynskey has told the Leitrim Observer the overall lamb trade is stronger this week with factories paying €6.10 kg to €6.20/kg for spring lamb.

Hogget prices have also improved with €5.10 to €5.20 available and demand is strong all round driven by Ramadan.

Mr Lynskey said it is positive to see live weight buying of lambs at marts in the lead up to Ramadan, which starts on May 27. He said prices in the order of €2.70/kg flat are being paid for lambs.

Factories have made the changeover and supplies remain tight, leaving agents anxious for lambs.

Ewes are also making €2.80/kg.

The weekly kill for week ending May 7 was 46,000 head, of which 14,371 were spring lambs. John Lynskey said to date this year the kill is up 104,783 head, reflecting a big increase in hoggets and cull ewes. He added that this is a 13% increase on 2016 levels.