Lamb market remains buoyant says IFA

IFA National Sheep Chairperson, John Lynskey, has said the lamb market remains buoyant with strong demand and factories paying €6.20/6.30 for spring lambs.

Some top prices of €6.35/kg are being paid. He said hoggets are making €5.20 and ewes are ranging from €2.60 to €2.85/kg.

Encouraging farmers to select lambs carefully and sell when fit, Mr Lynskey said demand is strong with Ramadan commencing at the weekend. The mart trade is very strong, with quality lambs making over €130.

The IFA sheep farmer leader said there are other positives in the market with lamb skins making €4 as opposed to only €1 this time last year. In addition, he said the view in the trade is that the value of the fifth quarter including castings will also pick up as the season progresses.

Noting the Clean Sheep Policy, Mr Lynskey said IFA is due to meet with the Department of Agriculture and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) next week on this issue. In addition, he said, Irish Country Meats (ICM) is not applying any clipping charges on spring lambs. This was confirmed to the IFA by ICM at a meeting on sheep issues in Camolin Co Wexford last week.