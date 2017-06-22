Creed leads first major Irish food trade mission to Mexico

Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed TD have today (Thursday) undertaken a series of engagements as part of the first Irish Ministerial Agri-Food Trade Mission to Mexico.

Minister Creed met with Mexican Sub-Secretary for Trade, Juan Carlos Baker Pineda and the Mexican Secretary for Agriculture (SAGARPA), Jose Eduardo Calzada Rovirosa as well as hosting a round-table working lunch with COMECARNE (The Mexican Meat Board) and PORCIMEX (The Mexican Pig Producers Confederation) to discuss co-operation and trade opportunities.

Ahead of the Mexican leg of his five day Trade Mission to the Americas, Minister Creed said; “Today marks the beginning of a major co-ordinated effort by my Department, Bord Bia , and our Agri-Food industry to target Mexico specifically as a potential trading partner. With a market of 127 million people, Mexico is an exciting developing market where we need to establish better ties and links. Against the backdrop of Brexit, developing opportunities in new markets is essential. Our meetings with our Mexican counterparts, as well as local experts, will help us to better understand the industry here and to make sure our offerings are appropriate and in line with the demands of the Mexican market.”

Commenting on Ireland's current trading relationship with Mexico from an Agri-food perspective, the Minister noted; “the CSO reported that dairy exports totalled over €52.5M in 2016, which represented over 91% of total agricultural exports to Mexico last year. We do not have market access for meat products to Mexico at present. Therefore Iintend to present a detailed pigmeat questionnaire to the relevant authorities here, marking an important step along the road to achieving market access. I also intend to officially announce our intention to seek beef access to the Mexican market.”