Survey shows Leitrim farmers paying most for agricultural diesel

While there has been an overall reduction in fuel prices over the last three months Leitrim farmers are paying almost 75 cent per litre for agricultural diesel, more than any other county.

IFA’s Inputs Project Team Chairperson, John Coughlan, said nationally there was a reduction in the price of all fuel types surveyed in the most recent quarterly survey.

The results show that the average cost of agricultural diesel is now 62 cent per litre, with farmers paying 117 cent per litre for car diesel, and 57 cent per litre for kerosene.

Connacht continues to be the area where farmers pay most for fuel, with Leitrim farmers paying almost 75 cent per litre for agricultural diesel and Mayo farmers paying up to 123 cent per litre for car diesel. This is 10 cent per litre more than farmers in midland and southern counties are being charged.

Mr Coughlan said, “This quarterly fuel price survey once again highlights the need for farmers to challenge fuel retailers when buying diesel and kerosene. The variation in fuel prices from county to county cannot be simply explained by transport costs.

“Every cost inside the farm gate must be challenged, including fuel bills."