Deadline extended for submission of data for Farm Improvement Plans

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today announced that the deadline for submission of data for Farm Improvement Plans in Knowledge Transfer (KT) Groups will be extended until August 21, 2017.

Minister Creed commented “this extension will enable advisors and vets to benefit from extra time to finalise actions for their Knowledge Transfer Groups and to progress the outstanding work carried out to date under the scheme. In turn, this allows farmers to derive maximum benefit from the Knowledge Transfer Programme.”

The July 31 deadline for holding meetings of KT Groups remains in place.