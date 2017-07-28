23 children lost their lives due to farm accidents between 2007 and 2016

Farms can be family homes as well as workplaces, with children often present and, tragically, between 2007 and 2016, in Ireland, 23 children lost their lives due to farm accidents.

According to Maura Canning, IFA Farm Family Chairperson: “Summer is a particularly dangerous time for children on farms as they’re off school and are about more when work activity is running at a very high level - often with contractors on-site operating potentially dangerous vehicles and machinery.

“A farm can be a magical place for children, where independence and responsibility are fostered and family relationships are strengthened, but it can also be a dangerous place where the unthinkable can happen in a matter of seconds. Growing up on a farm brings both challenges and blessings. It builds character and a solid work ethic and creates an attitude of optimism.”

Speaking about the importance of learning about farm safety from a young age, Richard Moeran, Chairperson of Agri Aware said, “There is nothing more precious than our children and we must do everything we can to ensure their safety. Knowledge in the hands of children will empower them. We must ensure that our children are aware of the potential hazards and dangers on farms and I encourage all children and their parents to participate in Farm Safety week.”

Richard added: “Farm safety is a key focus of Agri Aware’s work, particularly in primary schools. We have worked closely with our founding patrons, FBD and IFA, in addition to ESB Networks, in delivering an engaging farm safety film, ‘Once upon a farm…’ which educates students and their parents about the potential dangers associated with farms and the countryside, reminding them that the farm is not a playground. Our seven-minute drama tells a story that engages audiences in a most memorable way and they will take these key safety messages with them for life and into their homes. The more people who watch this video, the more lives we can save.”

For more information on Farm Safety Week UK & Ireland visit here or follow @IFAmedia or #FarmSafetyWeek on Twitter.