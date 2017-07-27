IFA calls on factories to stablise lamb prices

IFA National Sheep Chairperson, John Lynskey has said the lamb factories need to stabilise prices and avoid any further undermining of the trade. He said the price cuts of the last 10 days have gone way too far and are inflicting unnecessary income pressure on sheep farms.

In the last week factory price cuts of 30c/kg and more cost farmers over €6 per lamb, claimed Mr Lynskey. He said some plants had overstepped the mark by forcing down quotes excessively to pull back the trade.

The IFA sheep farmer leader said carcase weights need to move up to 22kgs immediately.

The mart trade for lambs remains strong with active store buying and some live export buying. He said light stores of 30kgs are making €80 and 36/37kgs making €87/88 per head. Some heavier lambs made as high as €125 per head in marts during the week.