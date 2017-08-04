The search is on for the 2017 Macra na Feirme/FBD Young Farmer of the Year

Do you have what it takes to win the 2017 Macra na Feirme/FBD Young Farmer of the Year?

Entries are now being sought from young farmers involved in sectors such as beef, dairy, sheep and others (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage) for this year's competition.

Macra na Feirme National President James Healy explained: "The Young Farmer of the Year competition has gone from strength to strength since the inaugural competition in 1999 thanks in no small part to sponsors FBD and our partners, the IFA. The competition is a fantastic showcase of the enormous talent and potential that exists within the Irish agriculture sector. It also provides recognition and encouragement for young farmers at the beginning of their careers. I would encourage all our young farmers to put themselves forward for what will be a very rewarding and educational experience."

Fiona Muldoon CEO of FBD added, "FBD is delighted to continue our sponsorship of this flagship event in the farming calendar. FBD is proud to foster the next generation of Irish farmers through competitions such as Young Farmer of the Year. Every year this competition reflects the strength and depth of the new talent emerging in the Irish agriculture sector and I am confident this year will be no different."

The winner of the 2017 Macra na Feirme/FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive a travel bursary and the opportunity to experience farm practices abroad while developing their skills. There will also be a new ‘Future Farmer’ award this year for an emerging young farmer under the age of 23. As in previous years, county winners will also receive an award.

You can nominate a young farmer for Young Farmer of the Year or you can enter yourself by visiting macra.ie/youngfarmer. The closing date for applications is September 1, 2017.