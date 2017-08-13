Ballinamore's 57th Annual Show Day

The popular Ballinamore Agricultural Show Day returns this year on Tuesday, August 15.

The show held in Creamer's Field on the Golf Links Road is one of the most important in the North West, with winners going on to compete in higher grades around the country.



The show field opens at 9.30am with judging getting underway from 11am.

There is plenty to see and do for all the family with exhibition and judging of animals and home made produce.

Get your pooch out for the Dog Championship which kicks off at 1.30pm.



Glamorous Granny sponsored by Rinn Neimhe and Best Dressed Lady sponsored by Duignan's Drapery will be judged from 2-4pm.

This year Tossing the Sheaf will be held at 3pm, while Driving for Style & Appearance will attract a crowd at 4pm.



Schedules are currently available from the Show Office on (071) 9645670 or local shops around the town. Good luck to all the competitors!

Ballinamore Family Festival runs until Sunday, August 20.