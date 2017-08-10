Inland Fisheries Ireland invites applications from Leitrim

Sean Kyne Minister with responsibility for Inland Fisheries, has welcomed a new €2 million funding call from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for angling projects and conservation initiatives.

The funding call, which consists of three separate funding streams, will help ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland Funding Call 2017 is made up of the following funds:

Salmon Conservation Fund to a maximum of €500,000

Midland Fisheries Fund of €50,000

National Strategy for Angling Development Fund (NSAD) €1,500,000



Minister Kyne, said, “I have ensured that significant funding under the National Strategy for Angling Development was available from my Department in 2017 to help Inland Fisheries Ireland develop a wide ranging investment initiative. I welcome the fact that the funding programme is rooted in Community led actions and I support Inland Fisheries Ireland in its enhancement plans. I also want to encourage Angling Bodies, Community Groups and local authorities to take up the funding opportunity and meet the development challenge at local, regional and National level."

Inland Fisheries Ireland is inviting applications from Leitrim and nationwide for funding for projects across a number of areas from fisheries habitat enhancement and sustainable development works to marketing and promotional projects for angling. Applications are invited from groups, associations, clubs, local authorities or other appropriate bodies looking to improve Ireland’s fisheries resource.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will hold a regional information workshop on September 14 at 8pm in Athlone Springs Hotel

Monksland, Athlone. Members of the public who will be attending the workshops are asked to RSVP to funding@fisheriesireland.ie, indicating which workshop they will be going to along with their name and contact details.

The closing date for applications to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 2017 Funding Call is Friday, 13th of October 2017. For more information and to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding