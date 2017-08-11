Lamb prices stronger this week

IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey said the lamb trade has strengthened this week with factories paying up to €5.20/kg to get scarce supplies.

Mr Lynskey said carcass weight cut offs are also rising with some factories paying up to 22kgs.

He said the mart trade is also very active with both live export and farmers buying. With the Muslim festival of Eid, commencing on September 2, the live export trade is in full swing, with prices from €2.25 to €2.35/g lw being paid. In addition, Mr Lynskey said store buying among farmers is also strong.

The IFA sheep farmer leader said last week’s kill was strong at 59,766, well up on the same week last year. He said that to date this year the total kill is up 157,983 with significant increases in the hogget kill earlier in the year and the ewe kill up 30,000 head.