Next few weeks will be busy on the live export front says IFA

IFA National Livestock Chairperson, Angus Woods said the next number of weeks will be busy on the live export side with three boats set to sail to Turkey with weanlings and breeding heifers.

Mr Woods said market demand in Turkey for live cattle is very strong and he was hopeful that further contracts from Ireland for the autumn. He said the Turkish authorities recently announced some import changes, privatising imports from South America. He said the Government body ESK will continue to be the buyer from Europe for the moment.

The IFA livestock leader noted major investments have been made by Irish exporters in re-establishing the international live export market and it is of critical importance that the live trade is now fully supported and developed by the Minister for Agriculture and his Department. He said the trade needs to be fully serviced and facilitated at both local and national level.

To date this year 145,000 head have been exported live, up 45% on last year. On the international market front, Turkey is the main player with 12,070 head exported and a further 1,830 were sent to Libya.