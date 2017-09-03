Leitrim pilot hedge cutting scheme welcomed

Sinn Fein Cllr Brendan Barry has welcomed the announcement of a new pilot grant scheme for cutting hedges along roads in Leitrim.

In a statement Cllr Barry said; "The issue of overgrown hedges along roads has being brought to my attention on numerous occasions ever since I joined the council. So I set about finding a practical solution to this problem.

"Last September I proposed that Leitrim Co Council request funding from the Department of the environment for this scheme. I then raised it at the environmental, transportation and infrastructural strategic policy committee where it received full support.

"I am delighted that the council has launched the scheme and I would like to thank the council staff for their hard work on developing the scheme. The grant will provide financial assistance €50/km to community groups and land owners to cut hedges to make Leitrim's roads much safer for everyone and user friendly for large vehicles.

"The scheme is open to applications until the 31st of October and I would encourage community groups and land owners to avail of this grant to maintain hedgerows.If I can be of assistance don't hesitate to contact me on 0876335513."