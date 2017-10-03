Cattle prices remain firm says IFA

IFA National Livestock Chairperson, Angus Woods, said cattle prices remain stable with higher prices being offered for larger lots.

He said the base price for steers in general is €3.80/kg and €3.90/kg for heifers with some prices of €3.85 and €3.95 on offer and especially more common for heifers.

Demand remains strong with factories anxious to get numbers. The IFA Livestock Chair said bulls are making from €3.80/kg for R grades and €3.90/kg for Us with some top prices of €4.00/kg paid.

Cows are ranging from €3.15 to tops of €3.65/kg.