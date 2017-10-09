ICMSA members to meet in Ballinamore for AGM

Members of Leitrim ICMSA will meet on Thursday, October 19 at 8.30pm in the Commercial Hotel, Ballinamore to elect officers for the coming year.

The meeting will be addressed by Michael Guinan, Chairperson of ICMSA Livestock Committee, and in addition to the elections, a packed agenda will feature dairy and beef outlooks, CAP 2020 and any farm-related matters arising from the Budget.

Elections for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, a National Council , member and delegates are to be filled.

The meeting will be chaired by Andrew McGovern, with Herbert Pollock of Newtowngore, acting as secretary.

Questions about eligibility to vote should be directed to the local Development Officer, John Gormley, 087-1618213