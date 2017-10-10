Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice describes slurry spreading extension T&Cs as "disgraceful"

Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, told www.leitrimobserver.ie the solution to the slurry spreading issue announced by the Department of Agriculture yesterday "is only a sticking plaster when there is still a gaping wound there to be dressed".

Reacting to the news that farmers have been given until Saturday, October 14, to apply for a slurry spreading extension, Deputy Fitzmaurice said "Any reprieve is welcome but it is still not ideal situation and the conditions attached - that farmers who apply for this extension will be prioritised for inspection by the authorities in the future - is downright scandalous and amounts to bullying by the Department. Does Minister Creed not realise what conditions farmers are having to work in at the moment?"

"It is not that farmers have any extra slurry it is that they cannot spread the slurry they have because of wet land conditions and whoever wrote the terms and conditions of this extension process does not understand much about what is going on. I welcome the extension, but threatening farmers is not the way to go about it," concluded Deputy Fitzmaurice.