Call for dog owners to keep pets under control following attack on sheep near Boyle

Farming organisations are urging dog owners to keep their animals under control after four sheep were attacked and killed in the Kingsland area of Boyle over the weekend.

The animals were found by a farmer on Sunday morning last.

Farming organisations such as IFA have repeatedly asked owners of dogs to ensure their animals are properly secured.

IFA reminds dog owners they are liable for any losses as a result of dog attacks, with serious financial and legal consequences.

The farming organisation reminds dog owners that farmers have a "right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry their flock."