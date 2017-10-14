Today is the last day to apply for a slurry extension

Today, Saturday, October 14, is the last chance for farmers to apply for a slurry spreading extension from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The closed period for slurry spreading commences tomorrow, Sunday, October 15.

Farmers seeking an extension must contact the Nitrates Section of the Department of Agriculture by today.

Contact the Nitrates Section by phone on 053 9163400 or via email: nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie