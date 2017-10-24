Tighter lamb supplies should lift trade says IFA

IFA National Sheep Chairperson, John Lynskey said there was an improvement in the lamb trade this week with factories paying €4.75/kg to get lambs.

He said supplies have definitely tightened with factories very anxious for stock. In general, prices were in the range of €4.65 to €4.75/kg.

There have been a number of weeks of big kills and, together with the bad weather and lack of thrive, this has left finished lambs supplies much tighter. Mr Lynskey said numbers in the producer groups are way back this week and agents are looking for stock.

The IFA Sheep Chairperson, said farmers with fit lambs should bargain hard and insist on a good bonus over the quoted prices on offer from the factories.

He ntoed Christmas demand will be kicking in shortly and this will add to already strong demand.

Carcase weights should also move up to 23kgs at this time of year. At present ewes are making €2.50 to €2.60/kg.