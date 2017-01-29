Houses in Leitrim are well below national average

Leitrim sits well below the average national affordability level according to figures re corded in the National Statement of Housing Supply and Demand Outlook for 2015 - 2017 prepared by the National Housing Agency.



In the statement only Co Longford had more affordable properties that Co Leitrim.

Average house prices in Co Leitrim in the second quarter of last year came in at €118,590 with the average asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached dwelling of €55,000.

However it is worth noting that this figure charged markedly across the county reflecting the higher demand for properties in some areas.



Carrick-on-Shannon, unsurprisingly has the highest average asking price. In October 2016 there were 51 properties available to buy in the county town, of which 23 were 4-bed properties. This resulted in an average asking price of €197,000 for a 4-bed property in the town. This average is substantially higher than the prices being achieved in other towns and villages and for rural properties in the county.



Figures from the Residential Property Price Register for Co Leitrim show a steady increase in the sales of residential properties since records started in 2010.

According to the register in the 10 months between January and the end of October 2016 387 residential properties were sold in Co Leitrim.

In the full year of 2015 residential sales reached 475, the highest since records began in 2010.