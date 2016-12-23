Glencar/Manorhamilton Sligo bound for 'Match for Mark'

On St Stephen’s Day at 1pm in Kent Park in Sligo, St Mary’s (Sligo) and Glencar Manorhamilton will join forces for the inaugural charity game in memory of Mark Rooney who sadly passed away during the year.

Glencar Manor past and present players and especially Mark’s former team-mates are invited to join up and tog out so as to make it a memorable day for all involved.

Anyone available please contact Dominic Kelly. The St Mary’s club house will be open on the day with light snacks available afterwards.

Supporters from the club are encouraged to make the short trip to Sligo to support this charity event in memory of a great sportsman.