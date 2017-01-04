If you are looking for wild promises for the new season, then Brendan Guckian is not the man to talk to as he prepares for his first official outing with the Green & Gold Senior team next Sunday.

Philly McGuinness Memorial Park in Mohill hosts the meeting with Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (2 pm throw-in) next Sunday in what will be the first official competitive outing of Brendan Guckian’s new management team.

But rather than promising a tilt at promotion or a championship run, the low-key St. Mary’s Kiltoghert clubman is preaching patience even if it is tempered by obvious enthusiasm - “We’re looking forward to it, I suppose games are what everyone is looking forward to.

“The players are enthusiastic, they are all looking forward. 2016 is gone, today is the second of January so we are focussing on the future.

“We will take it one step at a time. I am enthusiastic, the rest of the management are enthusiastic and the players are buying into that enthusiasm. So I think we are all looking forward to 2017.”

The new Leitrim manager has been busy since he took over the Senior & U21 posts with three recruits from Dublin joining the returned Wayne McKeon on a new-look Green & Gold squad while Emlyn Mulligan has also committed to the squad.

But it already appears as if there will be a major emphasis on youth with eight members of the County U21 team on the Senior squad

“We have about eight of the U21s on the Senior panel which again is a great thing for the future of Leitrim football and I am beginning to look forward to it as is John, Seamus and Michael, we’re all looking forward to it.”

The U21s scored a comprehensive win over Wicklow last Monday, winning 3-14 to 1-10 in Cloone.

