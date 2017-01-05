GAA 2017 Ladies GFA Fixture list
Busy 2017 ahead for Ladies
Anna Conlan scores a goal against Roscommon during last year's Connacht Intermediate Championship. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Ladies open their 2017 campaign on Sunday, January 29, when they host newly promoted Limerick in the first round of the Lidl National League.
In what promises to be a busy 2017, Leitrim will host last year's Division 4 champions in their first outing of the year at the end of the month as they bid to win promotion from Division 3.
They will face some tough opposition in their efforts with last year's League finalists Tipperary joined by the relegated Meath while Roscommon and an improving Wexford look like tough challenges.
Leitrim will have home games against Limerick, Wexford, Roscommon and Meath with away trips to Down, Offaly and Tipperary.
In the Provincial championship, the Connacht Ladies GFA Council have brought in new match regulations to avoid a repeat of the farce that afflicted the 2016 Connacht Intermediate Championship where one team qualified for the Final thanks to a coin toss.
Under the new regulations, there will be no playoff in 2017 with scoring difference used to separate teams on equal points. If the teams cannot be separated, then the total scored in all games will be used with goals converted to points for a final total (1-1 equals four points). If the teams are still level, then the total number of scores registered by a team will decide so four points will equal four but 1-1 will equal 2
Leitrim will face defending champions Sligo in their first game with the losers taking on Roscommon. The Rossies will then take on the winners of the Leitrim v Sligo game with the final fixed for Sunday, July 2.
In the Provincial Club Championship, Leitrim teams have been handed some tough draws with the 2017 Leitrim Senior champions drawn to face the winners of the Galway v Sligo first round game while Galway will also provide the opposition in the Intermediate competition.
In the Junior grade, Leitrim will take on Roscommon with the winners facing the Mayo winners while in the Minor, Leitrim are drawn against Roscommon in the semi-finals.
The full list of Leitrim Ladies 2017 Fixtures:
Lidl NFL Division 3
Sunday, January 29: Leitrim v Limerick
Sunday, February 5: Down v Leitrim
Sunday, February 19: Offaly v Leitrim
Sunday, February 26: Leitrim v Wexford
Saturday, March 19: Leitrim v Roscommon
Sunday, March 26: Tipperary v Leitrim
Sunday, April 2: Leitrim v Meath
Sunday, April 9: Playoffs
Sunday, April 16: Semi-Finals
April 29/30: Final
Connacht Intermediate Championship
May 14: Leitrim v Sligo (if either or one in NL playoff date change)
May 28: Loser Leitrim/Sligo v Roscommon; If Leitrim v Roscommon (h); If Sligo (h) v Roscommon
June 17: Roscommon v who ever must have 2nd game
July 2: Final (Replay July 5)
All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
July 22/23: Preliminary round
July 29/30: Qualifier Round
August 5-6: Qualifier Round
August 19/20: Quarter-Finals
Saturday, September 2: Semi-Final
Sunday, September 24: Final
Connacht U14
March 12: Sligo v Leitrim
March 31: Leitrim v Roscommon
April 8: Leitrim v Galway
April 22: Mayo v Leitrim
May 7: Final (Replays May 21)
June 4: All-Ireland Semi-Finals
July 1-2: All-Ireland Finals
Connacht Minor
March 12: Sligo v Leitrim
March 31: Leitrim v Roscommon
April 8: Leitrim v Galway
April 22: Mayo v Leitrim
May 7: Final (Replays May 21)
July 22-23: All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 5: All-Ireland B Final
August 7: All-Ireland A Final
Connacht U16 Championship
April 17: Leitrim v Sligo
April 23: Roscommon v Leitrim
May 5: Galway v Leitrim
May 13: Leitrim v Mayo
May 19: Finals (Replays May 28)
July 12: All-Ireland Semi-Finals
July 26: Finals
Minor Club Championship
November 26: Roscommon v Leitrim
December 9: Final (Replay December 16)
Junior Club Championship
Quarter final: extra time if necessary.
September 30/October 1: Leitrim v Roscommon
October 7/8: Leitrim/Roscommon v Mayo (Replay October 14/15)
October 28-30: Final (Replay November 5)
Intermediate Club Championship
September 30/October 1: Galway v Leitrim
October 15: Mayo v Galway/Leitrim (Replay October 22)
November 5: Final (Replay November 12)
Senior Club Championship
October 7/8: Leitrim v Galway/Sligo (Replay October 14/15)
October 28-30: Final (Replay November 5)
