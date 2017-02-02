Philip Brady & Leitrim Ladies off to a winning start

A lack of preparation time didn’t unduly hamper Leitrim Ladies last Sunday as new manager Philip Brady opened his tenure with a comprehensive win over Limerick in Ballinamore.

With Dearbhaile Beirne leading the way with a remarkable haul of all five of Leitrim’s goals, Leitrim’s new manager started off the Lidl Ladies Division 3 campaign with a 5-5 to 0-8 victory over Limerick and are set to face Down next Sunday in Ballykinlar.

And Brady was happy with the opening day’s work - “It was an excellent win considering we only had a few training sessions and there were different girls missing for different reasons. We started off very slowly but when we got to grips with what we wanted to do the girls came into full flow and finished very strongly.”

While he might have only had three or four sessions with the team before last Sunday’s game, Brady sees the obvious potential in the Leitrim ranks - “At the start, our aspiration is the semi-finals, especially with the late start we got. If we get there two months down the line and our fitness levels are up, there will definitely be no excuses. Whoever beats us will be a better team.”