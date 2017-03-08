Coaches sought for 2017 Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camps

Leitrim GAA Coaching and Games development committee will operate 15 Kellogg’s GAA Cul camps throughout the County during the months of July & August and are currently seeking to recruit suitably qualified personnel to coach on these camps.

Those interested must be over 18 and preferably attending third level college, have attained as a minimum Foundation award coaching qualification, have completed the Code of best practice in youth sport and be Garda vetted.

Please forward CV complete with a copy of all certs, by email to thomas.keenan.gm.leitrim@gaa.ie or by post to Thomas Keenan, Leitrim GAA Games Manager, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Dublin R., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday March 15, 2017 at 3pm.