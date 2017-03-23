Gortletteragh GAA
Facilities Development launch night
The launch night for the Gortletteragh GAA Club facilities development project takes place this Saturday, March 25, kicking off at 9.30pm.
The Club are embarking on a facilities development and upgrade plan which will result in a top class community resource in Gortletteragh for the years to come.
Included in the plan is full size all-weather pitch; community running /walking track and children's playground.
Music on the night will be provided by Padraig Sweeney and a great night’s entertainment in-store. Everyone in the community is welcome on the night to view the plans in earnest and launch the project.
