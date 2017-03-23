Facilities Development launch night

The launch night for the Gortletteragh GAA Club facilities development project takes place this Saturday, March 25, kicking off at 9.30pm.

The Club are embarking on a facilities development and upgrade plan which will result in a top class community resource in Gortletteragh for the years to come.

Included in the plan is full size all-weather pitch; community running /walking track and children's playground.

Music on the night will be provided by Padraig Sweeney and a great night’s entertainment in-store. Everyone in the community is welcome on the night to view the plans in earnest and launch the project.