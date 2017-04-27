Wheelchair hurling Inter-Pro comes to Ballinamore

The town of Ballinamore will create a little bit of history on Saturday April 29, when it becomes the first ever Leitrim venue to play host to the M. Donnelly Interprovincial Wheelchair Hurling competition.

With the kind permission of BAM and the school authorities the event will take place in the new Community School opposite Sean O’Heslin’s GAA ground.

Uachtaráin Tofa Cumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan will be in attendance for the event to present the GAA Wheelchair Hurling All-Star awards prior to the games.

Enda Tiernan, Leitrim delegate on the Connacht GAA Games for All Committee described the event as “a unique competition which brings together the competitive action of the GAA with the promotion of inclusion and integration amongst all of our members”.

Connacht GAA are sponsors of this event in which teams and players travel from Ulster, Munster and Leinster as well as Connacht, competing in the competition.

Wheelchair Hurling is a new and exciting sport for manual wheelchair users. The games are an action packed, skilful team sport in which the competitiveness of the players and pride of representing their province rivals that of any team sport.

The Interprovincial Wheelchair Hurling League and Championships were formed in 2013 and provide a competitive sporting environment for wheelchair users. The competition has gone from strength to strength with the Provincial Councils providing the platform for the players to compete.

The opening ceremony commences on Saturday at 11 am and the games begin at 12pm. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. The Connacht team are hoping for strong home support to help them in their quest to get their campaign off to a winning start.

The Connacht GAA Wheelchair Hurling team have been in training under the expert guidance of coaches Adrian Hession (Mayo), Thaigh Morley (Mayo), Tim Hynes (Sligo) and Cathal Cregg (Roscommon).