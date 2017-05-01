Fun for all the family at Melvin Gaels La na gClubanna

The Melvin Gaels Club is hosting a family fun day on Saturday, May 6, to mark the GAA’s national La na gClubanna weekend.

The club executive, the Healthy Club Project team, and Bord na nÓg have pulled together programme of activities designed to offer something for everyone between 10.00-13.30.

The day starts with some underage blitz (10.00-11.30), offering all the Mini Melvins boys and girls the opportunity to showcase the skills they have been busy honing every Saturday. Melvin Gaels senior players will be on hand to see if they can pick up some tips and techniques.

From 11.30-13.00 the attention turns to some not so Mini Melvins as the Dads and Lads 5-aside Soccer tournament gets underway on the astro-turf pitch. This proved hugely popular and competitive last year and is once again being run under the auspices of the area’s most eligible bachelor, Peter O’Reilly. Entry is €10 per team – please contact Peter directly to book your team or just turn up on the day.

Over on the training field Rounders is once again taking centre stage. This fun game for all the family proved immensely popular last year and this time around we are looking for teams to represent the local townlands or housing estates in this Pride of the Parish competition. Teams of 7 (male and female, young and old) from Tullaghan, Kinlough, Glenade, Tawley, Ballintrillick, Rossinver, and everywhere in between are welcome to enter to represent your townland, village, or estate.

There will also be some fun activities for any Tiny Tots (U5) who are too small to play ball just yet.

Finally, the club recently bought a new lawnmower at considerable cost to maintain the Community pitch and playing fields which are now utilised by an ever-growing array of people and groups. To help contribute towards the costs, you can enter an unusual raffle that pits man against machine.

At the end of the day the main pitch will split up into grids with a raffle ticket available to buy representing each grid. Patsy McGovern, aka Mr Mower, will spend ten minutes traversing the field, and whatever square he finishes in after the allocated time wins the raffle.

If all this activity sounds a bit draining don’t worry, there will be a tea shop on site with some tasty treats available to enjoy too where you can rest up and catch up with your friends and neighbours.

For more details see the Melvin Gaels Facebook page.