Roscommon name team to face Leitrim in Hyde Park
Roscommon have named the team that will face Leitrim in Hyde Park on Sunday next.
Earlier than is normally the case, Roscommon this afternoon named the team that will face Leitrim in the Connacht Championship semi-final in Hyde Park, throw-in 3.30pm.
The Roscommon team in full is:
Colm Lavin (Éire Óg); David Murray (Padraig Pearses), John McManus (Roscommon Gaels), Niall McInerney (St Brigids); Sean McDermott (Western Gaels), Sean Mullooly (Strokestown); Conor Devaney (Kilbride); Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards), Enda Smith (Boyle); Fintan Cregg (Elphin), Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), Brian Stack (St Brigid’s); Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain, St Faithleach’s), Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), Donie Smith (Boyle)
The Roscommon team to play Leitrim is on the website https://t.co/6a5z1t92lo #rosgaa #gaa #conngaa pic.twitter.com/DTqqLTi0VH— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) June 12, 2017
