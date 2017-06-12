Roscommon name team to face Leitrim in Hyde Park

Earlier than is normally the case, Roscommon this afternoon named the team that will face Leitrim in the Connacht Championship semi-final in Hyde Park, throw-in 3.30pm.

The Roscommon team in full is:

Colm Lavin (Éire Óg); David Murray (Padraig Pearses), John McManus (Roscommon Gaels), Niall McInerney (St Brigids); Sean McDermott (Western Gaels), Sean Mullooly (Strokestown); Conor Devaney (Kilbride); Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards), Enda Smith (Boyle); Fintan Cregg (Elphin), Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), Brian Stack (St Brigid’s); Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain, St Faithleach’s), Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), Donie Smith (Boyle)