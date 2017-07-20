GAA
Leitrim Coiste na nOg Championship Fixtures
The following are the upcoming Leitrim Coiste na nOg Fixtures:
Sunday, July 23
Barna Recycling U13 Championship
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels in Drumkeerin 1.00
Monday, July 24
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship
15-a-side: All 7.00
Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s in Kinlough
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Mohill in Ballinamore
Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Brigid’s in Fenagh
St. Joseph’s v Rinn Gaels
13-a-side
Allen Gaels v Annaduff in Drumshanbo
Kiltubrid v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Kiltubrid
Thursday, July 27
Barna Recycling U13 Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side
Allen Gaels v Annaduff in Drumshanbo
Mohill v Leitrim Gaels in Mohill
St. Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Aughnasheelin
St. Mary’s v Gortletteragh in Pairc Naomh Mhuire Carrick
13-a-side
St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glen Gaels in Dromahair
Kiltubrid v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Kiltubrid
Friday July 28
Barna Recycling U13 Championship 13-a-side: St. Joseph’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00
Sunday, July 30
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship 13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumkeerin 12.00
