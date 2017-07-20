GAA

Leitrim Coiste na nOg Championship Fixtures

Reporter:

Leitrim GAA

The following are the upcoming Leitrim Coiste na nOg Fixtures:

Sunday, July 23

Barna Recycling U13 Championship

13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels in Drumkeerin 1.00

Monday, July 24

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship

15-a-side: All 7.00

Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s in Kinlough

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Mohill in Ballinamore

Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Brigid’s in Fenagh

St. Joseph’s v Rinn Gaels

13-a-side

Allen Gaels v Annaduff in Drumshanbo

Kiltubrid v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Kiltubrid

Thursday, July 27

Barna Recycling U13 Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side

Allen Gaels v Annaduff in Drumshanbo

Mohill v Leitrim Gaels in Mohill

St. Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Aughnasheelin

St. Mary’s v Gortletteragh in Pairc Naomh Mhuire Carrick

13-a-side

St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glen Gaels in Dromahair

Kiltubrid v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Kiltubrid

Friday July 28

Barna Recycling U13 Championship 13-a-side: St. Joseph’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00

Sunday, July 30

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship 13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumkeerin 12.00