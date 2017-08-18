Dromahair GAA 'Kicks to Croke Park' fundraiser

The men's and women's football teams in Dromahair, St Patrick's GAA club and Naomh Padraig have joined forces for a series of fundraising events that will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 19.

There are two planned fundraisers coming up for which the club would greatly appreciate support. ‘Dromahair kicks to Croke Park’ takes place on the pitch in Dromahair from 3-4pm. Sponsorship cards has been provided to all underage and adult teams in advance.

Also on Saturday, from 10am-5pm, there will be a car wash & valet in the park. All monies raised will go toward essential pitch maintenance.

There will also be a clothing recycling drive in aid of St Patrick’s & Dromahair Ladies GAA Clubs. The collection Point is at the Pavillion, Dromahair Community Park. Unwanted clothes, bed linen, towels, curtains, shoes, bags, belts and soft toys can be left at the pavillion on Tuesdays (6-8pm) and Saturdays (10-2pm).