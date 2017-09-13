GAA
Leitrim GAA Fixtures - September 13-20
Dromahair and St. Joseph's meet in Ladies Final replay on Saturday in Cloone.
Wednesday, September 13
Barna Recycling U13 Championship: All 6.30
15-a-side: Leitrim Gaels v St. Brigid’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Allen Gaels
Thursday September 14
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: 15-a-side: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh 7.00
Friday, September 15
Barna Recycling U13 Championship 13-a-side Final: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Joseph’s 6.30
Saturday September 16
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Final replay: Aughawillan v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.00. Extra-time if necessary
Fox Monumentals IFC Quarter-Final replay: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00. Extra-time if necessary
Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship Final replay: Dromahair v St. Joseph’s in Cloone 5.00 Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay: Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00. Extra-time if necessary
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Sean O’Heslin’s v Bornacoola 6.00
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17: All 12.00
15-a-side: Rinn Gaels v Mohill; Melvin Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; St. Joseph’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v St. Brigid’s
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Kiltubrid; Annaduff v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Leitrim Gaels
Sunday, September 17
Ladies Division 2 Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Oughteragh Gaels 12.30 (Venue tbc)
Ladies Division 3 Final: Fenagh v Keeldra Gaels 11.00 (Venue tbc)
RESULTS
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Quarter-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-20 St. Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7; Aughawillan 1-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-11; Drumreilly 0-11 Mohill 1-17; Melvin Gaels 0-11 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-4
Relegation Semi-Finals: Allen Gaels 1-8 Annaduff 1-5; Bornacoola 1-9 Gortletteragh 1-12
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship
Quarter-Finals: Ballinaglera 1-10 Carrigallen 3-10; Cloone 0-10 Drumkeerin 0-11; Aughnasheelin 0-13 Mohill 1-9; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-13 Leitrim Gaels 1-10
Relegation Semi-Finals: Aughavas 3-18 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-7; Eslin 2-9 Kiltubrid 3-13
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship
15-a-side: Cill Mhor Gaels 2-4 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-6; Fenagh St. Caillin’s 1-8 St. Joseph’s 3-11
Barna Recycling U13 Championship
15-a-side: Mohill 0-9 St. Mary’s 4-7; Gortletteragh 1-5 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-13; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6-9 Allen Gaels 5-10
13-a-side: Melvin Gaels 9-20 Glen Gaels 0-1; St. Joseph’s 1-13 Dromahair 1-4; Fenagh St. Caillin’s 4-8 Kiltubrid 1-12; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-8 Drumkeerin 4-2
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17
13-a-side: Leitrim Gaels 2-23 Annaduff 1-3
