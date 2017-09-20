GAA
Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results
Aughawillan's Morgan Quinn is tackled by Glencar/Manor's Paddy Maguire. Photo by James Molloy
Wednesday, September 20
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship 15-a-side: Allen Gaels v St. Patrick’s Dromahair 6.15
Friday, September 22
Barna Recycling U13 Championship 13-a-side: Drumkeerin v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00
Saturday, September 23
Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton 4.00; Mohill v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.30 (Both Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada
Sunday, September 24
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals: Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen 2.30; Drumkeerin v Leitrim Gaels 4.00 (Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin Ballinamore)
Senior Relegation Final: Annaduff v Bornacoola in Cloone 12.00. Extra-time if necessary
Intermediate Relegation Final: Eslin v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 12.00. Extra-time if necessary
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Championship Quarter-Final Replay: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels in Glencar Community pitch 12.00
Results
Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Final Replay: Aughawillan 1-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-14
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final Replay: Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-9 Leitrim Gaels 2-9
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-12 Bornacoola 0-8
Barna Recycling U13 Championship
13-a-side Final: Fenagh St. Caillin’s 2-14 St. Joseph’s 0-5
13-a-side: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-8 Drumkeerin 4-2
15-a-side: Leitrim Gaels 1-6 St. Brigid’s 7-6; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 4-11 Allen Gaels 2-12; Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-12 St. Brigid’s 1-6; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-19 Gortletteragh 4-8; Annaduff 2-4 Mohill 6-12; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 3-9 Allen Gaels 5-9
Westlink Coaches U15 Championships
15-a-side: Glencar/Manorhamilton 6-15 Gortletteragh 4-8
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17
13-a-side: Drumkeerin 2-11 Kiltubrid 1-4; Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-6 Leitrim Gaels 4-14; Annaduff w/o St. Patrick’s Dromahair scr
15-a-side: Rinn Gaels 4-4 Mohill 3-10; Melvin Gaels 3-10 Fenagh St. Caillin’s 1-8; St. Joseph’s scr Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s w/o; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-8 St. Brigid’s 4-11
