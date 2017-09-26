Leitrim GAA launch Adult Structures review

After a long summer of debate over the standard of football at club and county level, Leitrim GAA has launched a review of the Adult Club structures.

Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle wrote to Clubs last week to inform them that a Club Forum will be held on Monday October 15, with a view to examining the Adult Club structures in the County.

In the letter, Terence wrote “Following on from our very successful underage review last year we are now continuing with our commitment to insure we have the best possible structures for all our club players. I want to thank everyone for the great response to the underage review and would encourage you all to give this forum your full support and together we can make a bright future for us all.”

Clubs will be asked to send four delegates to the Forum which should include at least one adult player and either the club chairperson or secretary while Terence encouraged any clubs who wished to make submissions to the Forum to do so.

Clubs were also circulated with a document which included a few pointers to guide discussions such as questions over the competitiveness and regularity of games, the availability of County players and the hot topic of the scheduling of games with regard to mid-week fixtures.

The document asks should clubs play more games without county players or reduce the number of teams per division for League competitions while they also ask for views on the Shield competition.

In respect of Championship structure, the document asks “As this has been the first year of the current structure of championship what are your overall views as regards the structure. What changes, if any, would you like to see happening that could improve on this structure

“What are your thoughts regarding changing Under 21 to Under 20 from 2018 forward?”

Interestingly, the document also look towards what it terms the “challenges of playing games that your Club face in the short or long term future” including asking is the First 13 working in order to facilitate a club that is struggling with playing numbers towards having a second team?

The document also ask an interesting question about Leitrim's derogation from the GAA's rule that means a player can only play at one level of championship at a time, asking “Is derogation from Rule 6.14 (First 17 Championship teams) in place since 2005 still fit for purpose?”

And given the concerns over the future of some clubs and the growing population imbalance in the county, the document asks “What views do you have as regards any club’s possible future need to amalgamate?”

It goes on to ask “Considering that we do not have a bye law governing amalgamation is this something we need to be preparing for?” before asking “How can we best facilitate the playing future of players who are struggling to be catered for in our current structure?”

It promises to be an interesting few weeks as clubs ponder their response to the long awaited review.

The full Leitrim GAA County Board Discussion document is as follows:

2017 CLUB FORUM - COMPETITION STRUCTURES

League Competitions

Structure of league competition

Competitively of games

Regularity of games

Availability/non availability of County players for league season

Scheduling of games – thoughts regarding mid week games; league finished before club championship and how it can best be achieved; league games remaining after the club championship alternative.

Number of League games - do you think that we should reduce the number of teams per division or should we play more games without county players in the current structure.

Shield – what are your thoughts regarding the Shield Competition in its current format or is there a better alternative

In the ideal situation a player from a county that is predominantly strong in one code should play between 16 and 20 matches, between league and championship in the stronger code, depending on the number of hurling games provided. What are your thoughts as regards what league structure that this may be best achieved.

Championship Competitions

As this has been the first year of the current structure of championship what are your overall views as regards the structure

What changes, if any, would you like to see happening that could improve on this structure

What are your thoughts regarding changing Under 21 to Under 20 from 2018 forward

Challenges from the point of view of playing games that your Club face in the short or long term future

Is First 13 working in order to facilitate a club that is struggling with playing numbers towards having a second team?

Is derogation from Rule 6.14 (First 17 Championship teams) in place since 2005 still fit for purpose

What views do you have as regards any club’s possible future need to amalgamate

Considering that we do not have a bye law governing amalgamation is this something we need to be preparing for

How can we best facilitate the playing future of players who are struggling to be catered for in our current structure